Community Restorative Court seeks to promote, include community in program
Dane County Community Restorative Court coordinator Ron Johnson asked his fellow community members this question at a Thursday presentation which sought to discuss the recent movement against criminalizing poverty. Johnson, a former teacher and principal, moved to Madison to work with CRC in 2014 after working with youth gangs in Milwaukee for 15 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Mar 3
|Mama Bear
|213
|Snapchat
|Mar 3
|Daddyfucced4456
|2
|Morphiosis
|Feb 27
|The Condenser
|1
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb '17
|Jo Ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC