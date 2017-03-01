City Week Ahead

Wow . . . Equal Opportunities Commission and the Council Police Committee BOTH have agendas already!!!! That's progress!!!!!!! So did the Food Policy groups!!! We'll see what else pops up this week, but it seems, message received! 5:00 PM Affirmative Action Commission City-County Building 210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Room 523 - AAC Duties and Responsibilities Presentation 5:00 PM Madison Food Policy Council - Funding Work Group Central Library 201 W Mifflin St, Room 201 - SEED Grant finalist presentations Tuesday, March 7, 2017 9:00 AM Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center: Nominating Committee Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center 1 John Nolen Dr, Room Administrative Conference Room Madison, WI 53703 - Consideration of nominations for 2017 board officers 6:30 PM Common Council City-County Building 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Room 201 - Visions liquor license + ... (more)

