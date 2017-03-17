City of Madison in-person, absentee voting has begun for April spring election
City officials say in-person absentee voting has begun for Madison residents at the City Clerk's Office, the Streets Division East location and at all Madison Public Library locations. The final week before the April 4th Spring Election, absentee voting locations will expand to include Union South, Edgewood's Predolin Commons, and the UW-Madison Student Activity Center.
