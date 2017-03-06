BWW Review: Greame of Thrones Brings Winter to the Overture Center
After spending far more hours than I would like to admit binge watching Game of Thrones I was excited for a chance to see GREAME OF THRONES, the parody of the show brought to the Overture. The premise simple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Mar 3
|Mama Bear
|213
|Snapchat
|Mar 3
|Daddyfucced4456
|2
|Morphiosis
|Feb 27
|The Condenser
|1
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC