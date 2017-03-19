Burn survivors gather in Madison for support
Victims of painful and severe traumas are in Madison this weekend, coming together to support one another. 75 people from 15 different states had lunch Saturday at a Madison fire station as part of the Young Adult Burn Conference, put on by the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin and the Wise Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat
|Sat
|LaPosey01
|6
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|4
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|3
|who likes star wars ?
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC