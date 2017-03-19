Burn survivors gather in Madison for ...

Burn survivors gather in Madison for support

Victims of painful and severe traumas are in Madison this weekend, coming together to support one another. 75 people from 15 different states had lunch Saturday at a Madison fire station as part of the Young Adult Burn Conference, put on by the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin and the Wise Foundation.

