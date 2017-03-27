Bob Dylan's Handwritten Lyrics to 'Wisconsin' Song Head to Auction
Bob Dylan 's handwritten lyrics of an unpublished 1961 song about Wisconsin will hit the auction block on March 30th. Nate D. Sanders Auctions will conduct the auction , with the opening bid set at $30,000.
