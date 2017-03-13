Bent Kettle Thwack! Craft Beer in HopCat Competition: Madison WI
Bent Kettle Brewing has once again been invited to participate in the upcoming HopCat March Madness 2017 IPA craft beer competition. HopCat March Hop Madness: 8 Beers, 3 Weeks, 1 Champion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat
|Mon
|Samantha
|5
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Man888
|4
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|3
|who likes star wars ?
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|1
|Morphiosis
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|2
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC