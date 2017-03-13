Badgers Drop To An 8 Seed In NCAA'sMonday, March 13MADISON, Wi...
MADISON, Wi The Wisconsin Badgers earned the eighth-seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, while Marquette is the 10th-seed in the East. UW opens up against ninth-seeded Virginia Tech on Thursday in Buffalo, New York.
