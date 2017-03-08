Assembly Committee Bars Press From Lincoln Hills TourSaturday, March...
MADISON, Wi The Wisconsin Assembly Corrections Committee will tour the troubled Lincoln Hills School For Boys on Monday but will bar the press from covering the tour. Committee chairman Michael Schraa, a Republican from Oshkosh, says he wants to avoid what he calls a "circus" type atmosphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Sat
|Cynthia lyn
|3
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Cynthia lyn
|3
|who likes star wars ?
|Sat
|Cynthia lyn
|1
|Morphiosis
|Sat
|Cynthia lyn
|2
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Mar 3
|Mama Bear
|213
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC