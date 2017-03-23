ASA partners with Northwestern and UW
American Student Assistance, the leading nonprofit dedicated to eliminating finance as a barrier to education and the dreams it enables, is pleased to announce that Northwestern University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison are partnering with ASA's "Salt" program to provide financial education, support and student loan counseling free-of-charge to their students and alumni.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.
