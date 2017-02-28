A Madison "dreamer" among those to attend Trump's speech Tuesday
Among the guests invited to watch President Donald Trump's first address to Congress will be a man championing a national "Right To Try" bill on behalf of his deceased wife, and a young Madison woman hoping for a path to American citizenship. Tim Wendler, who lost his wife to ALS in 2015, will accompany Sen. Ron Johnson tonight, while Edgewood College Freshman Lupe Salmeron will join Rep. Mark Pocan .
