A Day Without Women: Madison community marches to advocate for women's rights
Women from across the state battled strong winds atop the steps of the State Capitol building as they marched to discuss a variety of women's issues for International Women's Day. Hundreds of women celebrated the day with walkouts, marches, speeches and other forms of civic activism around Madison.
