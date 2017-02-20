With tall boys and red Solo cups Adam...

With tall boys and red Solo cups Adam Devine brings energetic boost to Madison

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Badger Herald Online

When Devine came on stage with a red Solo cup, the audience knew he was sure to be a good time to watch Adam Devine's show at the Orpheum Theater Friday night was full of a combination of leftover energy from a beautiful day, and a buzz from the tall boys being served. The show started fashionably late, as the announcer asked, "You guys ready to party?!" Nearly every seat was filled, and the audience was eager to hear what the Workaholic was like in real life, on stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio... 20 hr WelbyMD 1
Maureen Feb 10 Garbagio 4
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
where are the big girls that want to have fun Feb 6 chad 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan 29 David Gates 2
the real truth about the jews Jan 22 Truther Birther 3
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,034,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC