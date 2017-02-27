Wisconsin woman involved in Academy Award nominated documentary "13th"
A local woman got the opportunity of a lifetime, working on a documentary nominated this Sunday for the 89th annual Academy Awards. Lisa Graves, the Executive Director for the Center for Media and Democracy in Madison, was involved in the Netflix Documentary "13th", a film about the criminal justice system.
