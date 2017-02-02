Wisconsin GOP gives Chicago, Madison law firms blank check for redistricting fight
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, right, and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, left, speak to media Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Vos defended the hiring of two law firms in a legal fight over redistricting, saying Republicans have the right to retain outside attorneys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 22
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC