Wisconsin fines 22 hospitals over emergency contraception
Wisconsin has fined 22 hospitals for not complying with a law requiring them to offer emergency contraception to rape victims. The 2008 law requires emergency rooms to give sexual assault victims information about the so-called "morning-after pill," to provide the drugs on request, and to train staff about the drugs.
