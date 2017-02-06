Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to legalize medical marijuana
Two Democratic lawmakers want to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin during this legislative session and if they can't make that happen, they want state voters to have a say on the issue in 2018. Sen. Jon Erpenbach and Rep. Chris Taylor introduced two pieces of legislation at a Monday morning news conference at the Capitol.
#1 15 hrs ago
Why wait till 2018 to legalize medical marijuana. It should be legalized now here in Wisconsin. what are they worried that more people won't be in jail. don't they see how it helps people with there illness. or don't they care.
