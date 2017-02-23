Wayne Boom Jr.
MADISON, Wisconsin – Wayne Boom Jr., 38, of Rock Falls, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals in Madison. Wayne was born Nov. 16, 1978, in Morrison, the son of Wayne and Tina Boom Sr. He formerly was employed as an Assembler with Self Help Enterprises in Sterling.
