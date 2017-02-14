Walker says he has no problem with 'safe' refugees
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he has no problem with refugees coming into the state as long as they are "safe." Walker was asked Tuesday by reporters about the ongoing legal fight over President Donald Trump's travel ban affecting seven predominantly Muslim countries.
