Victim of home invasion "terrified," UW student arrested
The victim of a home invasion in downtown Madison tells 27 News she was "terrified," as a window to her apartment was shattered, but kept her wits and got out safely. "I was absolutely terrified, my heart was racing, I was convinced something bad was going to happen," says the 25-year old woman, who asked that she not be identified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maureen
|16 hr
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 22
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC