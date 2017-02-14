UW students prepare for Social Justice Week
The University of Wisconsin Associated Students of Madison Equity & Inclusion Committee met Monday to plan for a series of events for the semester, including a Social Justice Week in April. Ali Khan, Equity & Inclusion Committee chair, brainstormed ideas for the Social Justice Week, set to take place April 3 to 7. Khan said he hopes the event will not only involve student organizations but the broader Madison community as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 22
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC