UW students prepare for Social Justice Week

The University of Wisconsin Associated Students of Madison Equity & Inclusion Committee met Monday to plan for a series of events for the semester, including a Social Justice Week in April. Ali Khan, Equity & Inclusion Committee chair, brainstormed ideas for the Social Justice Week, set to take place April 3 to 7. Khan said he hopes the event will not only involve student organizations but the broader Madison community as well.

