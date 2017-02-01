UW Sleep Research High-Resolution Images Show How the Brain Resets During Sleep
Madison, Wis. - Striking electron microscope pictures from inside the brains of mice suggest what happens in our own brain every day: Our synapses - the junctions between nerve cells - grow strong and large during the stimulation of daytime, then shrink by nearly 20 percent while we sleep, creating room for more growth and learning the next day.
