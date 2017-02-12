UW-Madison police attacked by suspect...

UW-Madison police attacked by suspect who was Tasered during struggle

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Police at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say an 18-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly attacked and groped people near a residence hall. Police say they got a call for help just outside Slichter Residence Hall shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, and the caller said a man was grabbing and physically attacking pedestrians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maureen Feb 10 Garbagio 4
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
where are the big girls that want to have fun Feb 6 chad 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan 29 David Gates 2
the real truth about the jews Jan 22 Truther Birther 3
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sir bone a lot 6
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,067 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC