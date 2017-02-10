Urban spelunking: State Theater, former Hoops strip joint and The Palms rock club

Editor's note: With the news of a devastating fire at the State Theater on Thursday night, we wanted to repost this Urban Spelunking originally published on July 24, 2015 in order to showcase and remember the historic Milwaukee theater. While theaters like the Downer and Oriental have venerable histories as long-running cinema houses, consider, if you will, the more varied history of the now-dilapidated State Theater, 2616 W. State St. Originally a movie theater, the State has served a number of purposes all entertainment related during its nearly 100-year history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.