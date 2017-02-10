Trump, Abe to meet Friday to discuss security and economics
President Trump will meet with the Prime Minister of Japan Friday, discussing security and economic relationships between the two nations. Japan was part of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership President Trump was quick to pull the United States from once he took office.
