Tony Robinson's family reaches record $3.35 million settlement for fatal shooting
Nearly two years after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tony Robinson , his family has finally settled a $3.35 million federal civil rights lawsuit. Robinson, an unarmed black teenager, was shot and killed by Madison Police Department Officer Matthew Kenny outside of a Williamson Street apartment March 6, 2015.
