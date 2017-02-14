The Women's March happened. Now what?
Madisonians took to the streets to take part in one of the largest protests in the nation's history: the Women's March. University of Wisconsin Sociology professor Randy Stoecker said though protests are "momentarily empowering," without sustained action a protest won't prompt social or political change.
Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
