The Latest: Suspect in custody in New Orleans parade crash

The Latest on a vehicle plowing into a parade crowd in New Orleans : 8:30 p.m. New Orleans police say the number of people injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans has increased to 28 and a suspect is in custody. Police Chief Michael Harrison says one person in custody and that he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.