Sun Moon Arts Presents Madtown Author Daze, 4/15

Sun Moon Arts presents Madtown Author Daze on Saturday, April 15th, 2017 from 11am-4pm inside the lobby of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art at 227 State Street in downtown Madison, Wisconsin. This free walk-in event features dozens of Midwest authors of all genres for a meet and greet book sale and signing.

