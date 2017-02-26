Sturgeon spearing season fizzles out ...

Sturgeon spearing season fizzles out at end but exceeds 2016

The sturgeon spearing season on Lake Winnebago fizzled out at the end. The 16-day season ended Sunday on the fourth straight day without the harvest of a single fish on Lake Winnebago or on the upriver lakes of Butte des Morts, Winneconne and Poygan.

