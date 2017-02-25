State Capitol Rotunda Turns Art Gallery for Formerly Incarcerated Artists
His portrait depicts Malcolm X, President Obama and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the forefront.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan '17
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|114
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC