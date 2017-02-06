Screenshot of Zoomer's website zoomerdelivery.com.
Food delivery service Zoomer , which bills itself as a "network for high volume restaurants," has folded some of its assets into the Madison, Wisconsin-based mobile food ordering service EatStreet . EatStreet's purchase includes Zoomer's restaurant contracts, its drivers and 30 Zoomer corporate employees, according to a press release.
