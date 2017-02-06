Screenshot of Zoomer's website zoomer...

Screenshot of Zoomer's website zoomerdelivery.com.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Phillymag.com

Food delivery service Zoomer , which bills itself as a "network for high volume restaurants," has folded some of its assets into the Madison, Wisconsin-based mobile food ordering service EatStreet . EatStreet's purchase includes Zoomer's restaurant contracts, its drivers and 30 Zoomer corporate employees, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... 6 hr Jo Ann 1
where are the big girls that want to have fun 15 hr chad 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan 29 David Gates 2
the real truth about the jews Jan 22 Truther Birther 3
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sir bone a lot 6
News Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap... Jan 13 Fcvk tRump 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,882 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC