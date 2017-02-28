Renovation of Park Hotel on Capitol Square complete
A ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday marked the completion of a top to bottom, interior and exterior renovation of the Park Hotel on Madison's Capitol Square. Wisconsin Senator Fred Risser said the hotel had been important in retaining the State Capitol in Madison in the late 1800's.
