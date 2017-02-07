Public comments sought on process to streamline small scale dredging projects in public waters

A new general permit that streamlines approvals for small-scale dredging in the state's lakes, rivers and streams has been drafted and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on the language. The proposed general permit, once in place, is valid for five years and will allow applicants to apply for coverage under the permit to remove up to 25 cubic yards from streams and inland lakes and up to 100 cubic yards from the Great Lakes if the project meets all eligibility criteria and conditions.

