Professor calls President Trump's relationship with press "dangerous"
President Trump continues to express his discontent with the news media by lashing out not only at news conferences but also on twitter. The president does seem to lash out more often against the press, but the adversarial relationship is nothing new to the office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 22
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC