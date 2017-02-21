Prison leader says Lincoln Hills is safe
MADISON, WI Department of Corrections Secretary Jon Litscher says changes have been implemented at the state's troubled youth prison. "There's no question in our mind that it is a safe and secure environment that focuses on not only program development for these young people, but also education," Litscher told the Assembly Corrections Committee during an informational hearing on Tuesday.
