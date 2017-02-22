Potential buyer for Madison's Oscar Mayer plant
There's serious interest from a potential buyer for Madison's Oscar Mayer plant. Reich Brothers Holdings, described by the Wisconsin State Journal as, "a company with nationwide experience disposing of the assets of shuttered factories" confirms it has begun the lengthy process of purchasing the closed plant on Madison's northeast side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan '17
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|114
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC