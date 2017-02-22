Potential buyer for Madison's Oscar M...

Potential buyer for Madison's Oscar Mayer plant

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

There's serious interest from a potential buyer for Madison's Oscar Mayer plant. Reich Brothers Holdings, described by the Wisconsin State Journal as, "a company with nationwide experience disposing of the assets of shuttered factories" confirms it has begun the lengthy process of purchasing the closed plant on Madison's northeast side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio... Feb 20 WelbyMD 1
Maureen Feb 10 Garbagio 4
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
where are the big girls that want to have fun Feb 6 chad 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan 29 David Gates 2
the real truth about the jews Jan '17 Truther Birther 3
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan '17 Hilda 114
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC