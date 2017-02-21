Peak caps Elkhorn's banner year with title

Elkhorn's Benji Peak celebrates after defeating Hortonville's Jacob Barnett in the Division 1 126-pound championship match at the Kohl Center in Madison on Saturday, Feb. 25. Elkhorn's Benji Peak jumps onto head coach Ken Reynolds in celebration after defeating Hortonville's Jacob Barnett in the Division 1 126-pound championship match at the Kohl Center in Madison on Saturday, Feb. 25. Elkhorn's Benji Peak tries to avoid turning onto his back as he wrestles Hortonville's Jacob Barnett in the Division 1 126-pound championship match at the Kohl Center in Madison on Saturday, Feb. 25. Peak defeated Barnett in sudden victory.

