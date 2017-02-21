Peak caps Elkhorn's banner year with title
Elkhorn's Benji Peak celebrates after defeating Hortonville's Jacob Barnett in the Division 1 126-pound championship match at the Kohl Center in Madison on Saturday, Feb. 25. Elkhorn's Benji Peak jumps onto head coach Ken Reynolds in celebration after defeating Hortonville's Jacob Barnett in the Division 1 126-pound championship match at the Kohl Center in Madison on Saturday, Feb. 25. Elkhorn's Benji Peak tries to avoid turning onto his back as he wrestles Hortonville's Jacob Barnett in the Division 1 126-pound championship match at the Kohl Center in Madison on Saturday, Feb. 25. Peak defeated Barnett in sudden victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan '17
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|114
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC