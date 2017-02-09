Ovid And Announce Collaboration To Identify Biomarkers For Angelman Syndrome
NEW YORK & MADISON, Wis.-- --Ovid Therapeutics, a privately held biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological disorders, and NeuroPointDX, a privately held biotech company based in Madison, Wisconsin and Cambridge, Massachusetts, today announced that they have entered into a collaboration to identify novel biomarkers of Angelman syndrome by analyzing metabolomic profile data as part of Ovid's ongoing randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 22
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC