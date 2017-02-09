Ovid And Announce Collaboration To Identify Biomarkers For Angelman Syndrome

NEW YORK & MADISON, Wis.-- --Ovid Therapeutics, a privately held biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological disorders, and NeuroPointDX, a privately held biotech company based in Madison, Wisconsin and Cambridge, Massachusetts, today announced that they have entered into a collaboration to identify novel biomarkers of Angelman syndrome by analyzing metabolomic profile data as part of Ovid's ongoing randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial .

