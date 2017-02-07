Only on 27 News: Beloit Police Sergeant worried he was being ambushed in close call crash
We're hearing for the first time from a Beloit Police Sergeant who was hit by a suspected drugged driver while on patrol. Last Thursday, 18-year-old Kaden Harris blew through a stop sign and hit Sergeant Andre Sayles' patrol S-U-V.
