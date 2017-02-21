One of five charged with passing fake money sentenced in federal court
One of the five people arrested in Janesville a year ago and accused of passing fake $100 bills was sentenced Thursday in federal court. Cornelius K. Stewart, 22, of Madison was sentenced to two years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge William Conley, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
