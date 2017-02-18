Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion, dies at her Texas home
There are 1 comment on the WKOW-TV story from Saturday, titled Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion, dies at her Texas home. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:
Norma McCorvey, also known as "Jane Roe" in the famous U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe vs. Wade, died Saturday from a heart condition. She was 69-years-old.
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,108
#1 9 hrs ago
Abortion is still the taking of innocent human-life for selfish reasons. Abortion is the very definition of cold-blooded MURDER.
