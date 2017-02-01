Neighbors react after $440,000 drug bust at apartment complex
Two men remain behind bars after police say they were running a cocaine and marijuana operation in the Madison area. On Tuesday, January 24th, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force raided an apartment at the Valley View Apartment Complex in Fitchburg on the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road.
