Natural Resources Board to meet March 1 in Madison
Proposed rule related to lake trout harvest in Lake Michigan and a proposed rule related to updating recreational license products available online are among the items the state Natural Resources Board will address when it meets March 1 in Madison. The regular business meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, in Room G09 of the State Natural Resources Building , 101 South Webster St., Madison.
