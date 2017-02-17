"Multiple shots" hit Milwaukee fire s...

"Multiple shots" hit Milwaukee fire station

Read more: WKOW-TV

A Milwaukee fire station came under gunfire Friday afternoon. No one was hurt. But, but firefighters reported multiple shots fired into Fire Station 13, at 30th and Locust streets on the north side.

