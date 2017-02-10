MPD to end heroin antidote deal with Evzio
The Madison Police Department says it is ending its partnership with the company that supplies the city's heroin overdose antidote. The police department used to receive Naloxone for free from Evzio, through a grant program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maureen
|Fri
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 22
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC