A Democratic state lawmaker is proposing every police department in Wisconsin should have a set of specific standards in its use of force policy, but some in the law enforcement community don't like the idea. Rep. Chris Taylor, of Madison, has been working on two bills related to use of force for the past year, in an effort to minimize the number of officer-involved deaths we've seen in the area.
