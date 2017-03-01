More snow expected to fall Wednesday
Be ready for more snow on the roads on Wednesday as parts of the 27 News viewing area could receive up to three inches. 27 Storm Track Meteorologist Brian Olson says rain will taper off overnight and snow will begin to fall Wednesday morning.
