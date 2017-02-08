More

State officials scrap a plan to require fewer apartment buildings to install fire sprinklers, after fire chiefs and other state officials used public hearings to oppose the proposal. Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services Deputy Secretary Eric Esser tells 27 News the sprinkler portion of a package of proposed, building code changes was dropped after department review.

