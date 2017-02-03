Mobile food pantries help older adults in northern Wisconsin

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-042100- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Caledonia 1038 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2017 ...Strong Gusty Winds Today. Isolated Slippery Travel Possible... South to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting to around 40 mph at times, will continue through late this afternoon.

